How to Plan a Successful Business Exit

Step One: Getting Started

At some point, you have to make the actual decision to sell your business.

But before you jump into action, take a critical look at your reasoning. Was this a spontaneous emotional decision resulting from a challenging year, or was this on your mind for the last five or so years? Answering these questions could mark the dividing line between failure and success.

Conduct a thorough business assessment, including its financial performance, market position, and growth potential. This will help identify areas that need strengthening before the business sale. You may have to restructure your business or make adjustments based on the goals set.

After gathering the data, pinpoint potential gaps and pitfalls, then address those issues upfront. Take steps to improve the business’s financial performance and make it more attractive to potential buyers. This can include reducing debt, increasing revenue, and improving operational efficiency.

Build Your Deal Team

Selling a business can be incredibly complex; it goes beyond simply settling on a purchase price. It involves an elaborate framework of legal agreements, extensive due diligence, and tax planning.

Once you’ve decided to sell, it’s time to build a robust deal team to help you negotiate a good deal and account for all legal and tax implications.

You’ll still need to be involved at every stage, but having experts to lean on will give you the expertise and support you need to be well-informed about your decisions.

Your team should comprise of:

1. Company Leadership Team: While you build a team of transaction advisors, don’t forget about the team you already have. This is a group of three to five executives who run the business on a day-to-day basis and are excited to see this deal through. They can provide valuable insight into company operations and help take part in the conversations.

2. Investment Banker: A good investment banker is essentially the quarterback of a business exit strategy. They’ll be your go-to partner during every step of the deal, from helping craft a brand story that will attract buyers to negotiating the best terms for the deal. They can also partner with other members of your deal team to ensure you’re getting the best solution.

3. Legal Counsel: Legal documentation will be a major part of the transaction; thus, legal counsel is mandatory. A good lawyer will help minimize the risks associated with the value or proceeds you receive. Although the true value of a legal counsel will emerge at the end of the process, it is good to engage one along every step. When thinking of legal counsel, think of documentation such as employment agreements, disclosure schedules, non-compete agreements, and indemnity insurance.

4. Accounting Experts: Accounting professionals are there to ensure your tax structures and balance sheet are in check. They can confirm that the information conveyed outside the purchase price reflects your true intentions and goals.

5. Wealth Management Advisors: Your business is a form of investment, and selling it is a major financial decision. Having wealth management, family planning, or estate planning professionals on hand is crucial for making that transition and reinvesting your wealth elsewhere. Especially if you’re considering retirement, you want to make the most of the money you’ve worked for.